Karlfest comes to Madisonville
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Karlfest returned for a second year and made its way to Madisonville Saturday night.

The event featured a concert, karaoke, a mechanical bull, food and drinks, as well as free merchandise. At its core, it’s all about giving back and raising funds for those who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

It’s named after Karl Richer, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury when he was four years old. His family said he got his brain injury after a gravel truck ran a red light near Brookshire Brothers in Madisonville which caused him to fly out of the vehicle. Karl was in a coma for 77 days and was not expected to live, but he beat the odds and woke up listening to George Strait’s music.

Karl’s family said due to his brain injury he can not read or write, despite that his love for country music has allowed him to memorize every single country song.

The first Karlfest was held in Dallas last year. It also allows Karl to come closer to his dream of one day performing on stage as a country singer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a place he has watched country music stars perform for the past 15 years.

