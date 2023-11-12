A look at Aggie Muster and how donations through Pass It Back Day have benefited students serving families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday, November 14th is Pass It Back Day, the Texas A&M Association of Former Students’ annual day of giving.

Every year, money raised helps support current and former students through scholarships, funds and programs. It also helps numerous A&M organizations and traditions. One is Aggie Muster. In 2022, the Association of Former Students provided 16-thousand dollars in support of Muster thanks to donors.

“All of these donations help to just further our ability to serve these families and serve them well and ensure that their loved ones are honored with the respect that they deserve,” said Avery DeWolf, Chair of the Aggie Muster Committee.

She says donations help every aspect of Muster, which is all put on by students.

“It’s just truly incredible to see what is able to happen on April 21st every year. "

From a BBQ, the reflections display, wooden family welcome boxes, candles and financing Reed Arena with about 13-thousand attendees each year.

Her committee also compiles the Muster Roll Call of Aggies who have passed that year and reads off the names and class years at Muster.

“As each name is read, the candle that that family member of that honoree is holding is lit and then everyone says ‘here’ in response. Because while that Aggie is not present to respond for themselves, all of us are here for them,” said DeWolf.

There are typically 130 to 150 honorees. The student committee also helps families leave after Muster. DeWolf tells the story of what a young boy, who lost his Aggie dad, said to one of her fellow committee members.

“The ten-year-old little boy just looked at him and said ‘Thank you for remembering my dad. Thank you to everyone who remembered him.’ And you know if a ten-year-old is able to grasp that after just seeing 13-thousand people say ‘here’ for his father, its just incredible. You can’t even articulate what it is exactly, but Muster is just the embodiment of everything you can’t put into words about the Aggie Spirit. "

Pass It Back Day is a special day set aside to show the power of the Aggie Network. The goal this year is to receive gifts from 2,800 donors.

