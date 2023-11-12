Tarleton State rallies from 16-point, 4th-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30

Kayvon Britten rushed for three touchdowns and Tarleton State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for three touchdowns and Tarleton State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30 on Saturday.

Tarleton State trailed 30-14 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. Adrian Guzman capped a 12-play, 63-yard drive with a short field goal to get within two touchdowns and the Texans added touchdown-scoring drives of one and two plays. Britten scored on a 1-yard run after Benjamin Omayebu's 67-yard reception.

After Abilene Christian fumbled, Britten ran it in from the 17 — for his 17th touchdown of the season — and Adrian Guzman made the go-ahead extra point. Britten has scored a TD in 10 of 11 games.

Tarleton State (8-3, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) matched its longest winning streak at the Division I level with four straight. The Texans already had their most wins in a single season, with seven, since becoming a Division I program.

Abilene Christian (5-5, 3-3), separated from Tarleton by about 90 miles on I-20, was led by Maverick McIvor's two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to combat human trafficking with arrests in...
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to make six solicitation of prostitution arrests
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.
Chemical leak causes train to stop in College Station
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a solemn Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the brave men...
Veterans Day ceremony held in Bryan to honor those who have served in the armed forces

Latest News

Cambridge, Texas Tech use 18-2 run to close out San Jose State, 56-42
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks to have surgery for torn ACL, will miss rest of the season
FILE - Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada watches batting practice ahead of Game 2 of...
Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says
QB Ewers back for No. 7 Texas, which also gets big games from Brooks and Worthy in 29-26 win at TCU
Carpenter’s punt return score sparks UTSA to 34-14 victory over Rice