1 person in custody for Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)(PRNewswire)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - One person is in custody after a shooting on Prairie View A&M’s campus, according to the Prairie View A&M University Police Department.

Details are very limited at this time.

Around 10:40 a.m., police told KBTX there is no longer a threat to the public. They said students and staff are being asked to stay indoors and away from campus at this time.

This web story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a solemn Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the brave men...
Veterans Day ceremony held in Bryan to honor those who have served in the armed forces
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to combat human trafficking with arrests in...
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to make six solicitation of prostitution arrests
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher

Latest News

Texas A&M hosts conference to educate on missing military personnel
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Reed family starting new journey Monday
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Three families start new journeys at Brazos County Adoption Day
Student groups continuing selfless service through Pass It Back Day