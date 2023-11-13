Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher

Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The end of the Jimbo Fisher era caught most of the 12th Man off-guard this morning. Whether it was confusion in the timing or excitement for change, Aggie fans didn’t seem sad to watch him go.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially after a 41 point win over Mississippi State last night.

“I was just really shocked honestly,” said Texas A&M Junior, Alex Lavine. “Jimbo is a great man. He’s a great coach for all of those players there but its really unexpected after a big win like that. I am confident in our athletic department that they are going to make the right hire and we will be pretty good in the future.”

Others knew it was coming and were excited with the move.

“I was so excited. I was so happy because he is not really doing anything,” exclaimed College Station resident, Adrienne Vesell.

Moving forward, Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has named defensive line coach Elijah Robinson as the interim Head Coach for the remaining three games.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to combat human trafficking with arrests in...
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to make six solicitation of prostitution arrests
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a solemn Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the brave men...
Veterans Day ceremony held in Bryan to honor those who have served in the armed forces
Train leaking citric acid causes train to stop along Wellborn Road.
Chemical leak causes train to stop in College Station

Latest News

Aggies are Unkind to Mean Green in 74-55 Triumph
Bjork confirms Texas A&M to part ways with Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State
Henderson accounts for 4 TDs in first start as Texas A&M routs Mississippi State 51-10