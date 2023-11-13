Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The end of the Jimbo Fisher era caught most of the 12th Man off-guard this morning. Whether it was confusion in the timing or excitement for change, Aggie fans didn’t seem sad to watch him go.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially after a 41 point win over Mississippi State last night.

“I was just really shocked honestly,” said Texas A&M Junior, Alex Lavine. “Jimbo is a great man. He’s a great coach for all of those players there but its really unexpected after a big win like that. I am confident in our athletic department that they are going to make the right hire and we will be pretty good in the future.”

Others knew it was coming and were excited with the move.

“I was so excited. I was so happy because he is not really doing anything,” exclaimed College Station resident, Adrienne Vesell.

Moving forward, Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has named defensive line coach Elijah Robinson as the interim Head Coach for the remaining three games.

