Another round of light rain starts the week off soggy...but is it enough to make a difference?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another day. Another disturbance skirting past the Texas Coast. An area of low pressure moving across the Northern Gulf of Mexico waters is expected to bring a flood concern for parts of coastal Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through mid-week. For the Brazos Valley, it is another widespread round of light showers and patches of drizzle to keep the ground soggy a little longer.

WET START TO THE NEW WEEK

Sunday night skies opened up as the latest round of light rain overspread the area from the southwest. Drippy conditions are expected to pitter patter on just about every Brazos Valley rooftop throughout the night.

New data tonight for what radar could look like as we sleep & then through our Monday



It will NOT rain all day Monday -- but scattered showers & drizzle are expected at any point in the day.

Monday morning’s commute is where the most widespread rain is expected to slow down some drivers. At the least, windshield wipers will be needed at times to get students to school and yourself to work. As this area of low pressure starts to maneuver to the northeast, the leaf of widespread rain north of it should shift off to the east and southeast of the Brazos Valley. Still, scattered times of light showers and patchy drizzle will continue off and on Monday afternoon, Monday evening, and Monday overnight. A few lingering showers could be squeezed out of cloudy Tuesday morning skies before the rain chance dries up across Central and Southeast Texas.

Forecast for Monday, November 13th (KBTX)

HOW MUCH RAIN ARE WE TALKING?

Honestly, not a lot. Much like the previous rain event that closed out last week, rainfall totals will be a mix of anywhere from 0.10″ to 0.50″. Localized 1″ totals are not completely ruled out, although that chance is more likely the further south you are, closer to the center of this weather maker.

IS IT ENOUGH?

All rain is good rain when you are in a drought. Despite recent rain, green grass, and slow improvements, the Brazos Valley is still very much in a drought. As of Sunday night, Bryan-College Station had only officially collected 0.37″ of rain for November. That is a month-to-date deficit of just over 1″ by mid-November 30-year standards. For 2023, Easterwood Airport has stacked 26.47″ of rain. Considering the exceptional drought conditions of the summer, the official rain total is behind by 9.68″ this year.

October was a decent rain month, checking in with 3.72″, but it was not enough. The 10th month of the year typically leaves behind close to 5″, the most rain expected in a single month locally. As of now, November is the 7th consecutive month of below-average rainfall for Bryan-College Station. NOAA says that much of the Brazos Valley needs to drink up another 3″ to 6″ of rain over four weeks to alleviate drought conditions altogether.

Current year-to-date rainfall information for Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

After a healthy rain during the Thanksgiving holiday, November 2022 ended with above-average rainfall after over 5″ of rain fell during the month. There are signals that a few weather systems could run through Texas during the week of Thanksgiving, but nothing is reliably set in stone just yet.

