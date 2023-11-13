Bock Realty hosts Jingle Bell Market

Bock Realty Group put on The Jingle Bell Market for some early Christmas shopping to take place.

By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Holiday shopping is underway, and community members in College Station took advantage of supporting local vendors and this year’s charity.



“We brought together local businesses to support them during the holidays, while also providing a wonderful shopping experience for our community. And we are highlighting the The Bee Community this year as they are very near to our heart,” said Megan Bock, the Founder of the Jingle Bell market.

The Jingle Bell market had more than 40 local vendors held at Pebble Creek Country Club on Sunday.

All proceeds from the silent auction and raffle ticket sales go to The Bee Community.

Bee stands for “Brazos Employment Enterprises” and they help to provide work and a place of belonging for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

