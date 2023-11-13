College Station mermaid trains for 2024 Merlympics in Switzerland

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time ever, mermaids from all around the world will travel to Switzerland in May for the 2024 Merlympics.

College Station native, Megan Bob, will be there representing the Brazos Valley!

“What we’re trying to do is bring out the more athletic side in mermaiding,” said Bob. “This is to really showcase the sport itself with dynamic breath holds, rescue skills and, of course, having fun underwater too.”

The competition includes a rescue, where the mermaids have to swim for 25 meters, rescue a dummy from the bottom and bring them safely ashore.

There will also be an underwater photo shoot, a speed swimming category and an ecology portion where mermaids will see how much trash they can collect from the bottom.

Bob said she started training to be a mermaid eight years ago.

After lots of practice, she’s now able to hold her breath underwater for up to three minutes!

Bob has many custom-made tails, all used for different occasions.

“It fits like a glove. That also helps in the safety aspect of it, so you don’t have something that’s just gaping with water,” said Bob.

Some of her tails are made out of swimsuit material, which are lighter and easier to swim with. Others are fully silicone, weighing around 30 pounds and costing as much as $4,000.

