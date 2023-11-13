Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they already were on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people older than 14 years of age.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

The study was published Saturday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a solemn Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the brave men...
Veterans Day ceremony held in Bryan to honor those who have served in the armed forces
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to combat human trafficking with arrests in...
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to make six solicitation of prostitution arrests
Bjork confirms Texas A&M to part ways with Jimbo Fisher
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Reed family starting new journey Monday
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Three families start new journeys at Brazos County Adoption Day
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House