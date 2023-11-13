Gaither named CUSA Player of the Week

DALLAS – Sam Houston linebacker Kavian Gaither was named the Conference USA defensive player of the week, the league announced on Monday, following the Bearkats’ win at Louisiana Tech.

The 2023 CUSA Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by a panel of the league’s media. It is the third honor from the league for the Kats in the last two weeks after Da’Marcus Crosby and Colby Sessums earned honors a week ago.

Gaither turned in his biggest game of the season against LA Tech, headlining a unit that struck for a season-high four takeaways to give the Kats their first win in Conference USA play and first win over an FBS program since 2011.

The junior linebacker from Waco tied his career high with 12 tackles, the third time in his career he’s racked up a dozen in a single game. But he also forced a fumble and turned in one of the biggest plays of the contest when he snagged a pass out of the air from Bulldog quarterback Hank Bachmeier late in the fourth quarter and raced it back 45 yards for a score to seal the win for Sam Houston.

It was the first pick-six in Gaither’s career and the first for the Kats since Jaylen Thomas ran one back 49 yards for a score against Southeast Missouri in 2021.

The Bearkats will look to stay in the win column this weekend when they travel to WKU to take on the Hilltoppers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Bowling Green, Ky.

The game will be aired on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Bearkat Sports Network.

