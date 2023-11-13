How your donations can make a difference on Pass it Back Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Pass it Back Day is coming up on Tuesday, November 14 in Aggieland.

This is a day of giving that will impact Aggies for generations to come.

Whether it’s Ring Day, scholarships, or supporting student organizations, Pass it Back Day goes to support Texas A&M’s academics and traditions.

“Our Aggie Ring program here sees thousands of students every year looking to get their Aggie gold,” said Allison Seigert ‘11, Vice President of Development at Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students. “We provide thousands of scholarships every year for current students, whether it’s study abroad or an academic scholarship.”

The goal of Pass it Back Day is to receive 2,800 gifts from donors to make a lasting impact.

“The impact we have is forever,” Seigert said. “If you get a scholarship at the Association, it stays with you forever. I was a student who got a scholarship during my time here at Texas A&M, came over Hurricane Katrina and Texas A&M took me in. That stayed with me forever, that support I received because of the generosity of former students is why I work here at the Association of Former Students, so it’s life-changing.”

The donations made on Pass it Back Day also go further.

“We have A&M Club Challenges, we have the Constituent Network Challenge, we have a Current Student Century Club Sponsorship Challenge where if you make a gift for a current student, we’ll match that other sponsorship gift.”

It doesn’t matter if you are an Aggie or not, if the gift is big or small, your contribution makes a difference.

