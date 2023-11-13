Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 is set to kick off at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN.

The Aggies have claimed three of the last five meetings with LSU, including a 38-23 victory over the then-No. 6 Tigers in the season finale at Kyle Field a year ago.

A&M hosts ACU at Kyle Field for an 11 a.m. kick on SEC Network+/ESPN+ this week, while LSU takes on Georgia State at home at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

