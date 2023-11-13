Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (KBTX) - Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon announced Monday morning that they are firing head football coach Zach Arnett.

Arnett’s firing comes just one day after Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher. Arnett and Fisher just faced off against each other on Saturday with the Aggies winning 51-10, but both head coaches are now gone.

Mississippi State announces change in football leadership. https://t.co/kEruvH7RQy — Mississippi State (@msstate) November 13, 2023

Arnett finished his short stint with the Bulldogs with a 5-6 overall record (4-6 this year plus a ReliaQuest Bowl win last year. The circumstances in becoming the head coach at Mississippi State were unique for Arnett. The former defensive coordinator was named the interim coach last December after the sudden passing of Mike Leach. For continuity purposes, the university named Arnett the head coach for the 2023 season. The Bulldogs struggled this year, especially on offense.

“As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success,” Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said Monday in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.”

