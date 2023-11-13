The Nutcracker is almost here! When you can see Ballet Brazos perform

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ballet Brazos is excited to present The Nutcracker to audiences on December 1 and 2.

There is a lot of work that goes into getting ready for the show before the curtain rises this holiday season.

Ballerinas Rylee Kinnard and Dalyn Bouhairie said they are excited for the public to see the performance after rehearsing since August!

“It’s really nice to see the costumes sparkle on stage with the lights hitting them. It’s really fun” said Bouhairie.

The ballerinas said they enjoy the process, from rehearsal to opening night, because all the dancers work well together.

Both dancers said they’ve gone through many pointe shoes during the rehearsal process from practicing so much.

“Usually one pair lasts me a week or two and then I have to get another pair,” said Kinnard.

Kinnard and Bouhairie have been dancing for years, and said they love every part of it.

