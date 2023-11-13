Over two years later, Canaan Cemetery is restored, rededication takes place

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday afternoon, Canaan Historical Cemetery in Brazos County was rededicated back to the families whose relatives are buried there.

The cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after undergoing two and a half years of cleanup and restoration. The cleanup began when several community members tried to uncover the grave sites of family members and were unable to because of overgrowth in the cemetery.

One family member, Michael Harris, said three generations of his relative’s graves were covered in overgrowth at Canaan cemetery.

“I came out to visit and I was shocked at how the vegetation had overtaken the cemetery,” said Harris.

Harris got together with other organizers to begin the cleanup process.

As other members of the community also struggled to track down burials, they realized they needed to fix the cemetery.

“It was in such disarray that you could not get into the cemetery. The brush was so high, sunflowers, cacti, you know,” said volunteer Stephanie Love. She had family members who were also buried at this cemetery. “I remember literally pulling up to the side on the road and I was in tears because I could not get into the city grave,” said Stephanie Love, clean-up volunteer.

With two and a half years of restoration and countless volunteers dedicating their time to help, the cemetery was cleaned.

“Hundreds of people, thousands of hours, all because of a desire to just pay the respect to these people who are interred here, and to beautify this cemetery and bring to life again the memory of these wonderful people who are here,” said Stake President of LDS Church, Nate Sharp.

The ceremony for the rededication took place at Canaan Cemetery at 3 p.m. There were several speakers and a closing prayer.

The cemetery’s next goal is to continue uncovering grave sites and maintain the upkeep of the cemetery.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.