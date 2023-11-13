Serve others and do good with Twin City Mission

Serve others and do good by volunteering with Twin City Mission.
Serve others and do good by volunteering with Twin City Mission.(Twin City Mission)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serve others and do good by volunteering with Twin City Mission.

“We have lots of opportunities. If you want to volunteer, reach out and we can find something that fits your time, your schedule, your age and your preferences,” Director of Volunteer Operations, Lindsey Smart, said.

Twin City Mission has both seasonal and recurring volunteer opportunities.

“The Community Café and The Community Closet are both run under our Homeless Services Program. We also have four retail stores,” Smart explained. “We have seasonal opportunities, too. We have something going on all the time. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to volunteer on site, we always need things donated and things gathered. You can do that on your own time and still be able to help us out.”

Adrian Gregory has volunteered with several different departments at Twin City Mission. She is currently helping with the Coat and Blanket Drive.

Gregory says her favorite part of volunteering is getting to meet so many new people in the community that she wouldn’t have met otherwise.

“It has been awesome to get to know different people and where they come from and their experiences. It’s all about how we can help them, you know? That’s the whole point,” she said. “If we stay within our own lane, then how will we know God’s population? I think it’s eye opening just to be able to go and learn whatever you’re going to learn. I have no idea what I’m going to learn each day, but I’m willing to learn it. That’s really big moment in our lives.”

Check out volunteer opportunities here.

When you’re ready to apply, email Lindsey Smart.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a solemn Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the brave men...
Veterans Day ceremony held in Bryan to honor those who have served in the armed forces
University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to combat human trafficking with arrests in...
Brazos Valley law enforcement collaborates to make six solicitation of prostitution arrests
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Make smooth moves for a cause
Waxing the City hosting holiday season razor drive
Michelle Kay
Brazos Valley singer will compete in finale of “The Sound of Small Town America” singing competition