Serve others and do good with Twin City Mission

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serve others and do good by volunteering with Twin City Mission.

“We have lots of opportunities. If you want to volunteer, reach out and we can find something that fits your time, your schedule, your age and your preferences,” Director of Volunteer Operations, Lindsey Smart, said.

Twin City Mission has both seasonal and recurring volunteer opportunities.

“The Community Café and The Community Closet are both run under our Homeless Services Program. We also have four retail stores,” Smart explained. “We have seasonal opportunities, too. We have something going on all the time. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to volunteer on site, we always need things donated and things gathered. You can do that on your own time and still be able to help us out.”

Adrian Gregory has volunteered with several different departments at Twin City Mission. She is currently helping with the Coat and Blanket Drive.

Gregory says her favorite part of volunteering is getting to meet so many new people in the community that she wouldn’t have met otherwise.

“It has been awesome to get to know different people and where they come from and their experiences. It’s all about how we can help them, you know? That’s the whole point,” she said. “If we stay within our own lane, then how will we know God’s population? I think it’s eye opening just to be able to go and learn whatever you’re going to learn. I have no idea what I’m going to learn each day, but I’m willing to learn it. That’s really big moment in our lives.”

