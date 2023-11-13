Use your fallen leaves to help your lawn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The leaves scattered across your lawn could give your grass positive effects.

Leaves are packed with key nutrients that are good for soil health.

“When you have a leaf hit the ground, am I going to throw it away and pay somebody to haul it away, or am I going to recycle it back in the soil,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M Agrilife.

Mowing over the leaves is a good way to put them in your turf and you can also use them in your garden.

Richter says it’s like having free fertilizer for your lawns.

Using leaves as compost mixed with grass clippings is another way you can recycle leaves and use the nutrients.

