Waxing the City hosting holiday season razor drive

Make smooth moves for a cause
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make smooth moves for a good cause!

Waxing the City in College Station is hosting a holiday season razor donation drive through December 31.

Clients that donate an unused and in-package razor to Waxing the City will receive $10 off a select waxing service.

All clients donating a new, unopened razor will not only receive a discount on their wax service, but will also provide access to an essential personal care item, while helping people across the country look and feel their best this holiday season.

“We try to give our clients an experience, not just a service. We want to make sure that when they walk out, they feel better about themselves. We carry that sentiment over to this campaign. This is just another opportunity to help people feel better about themselves,” Owner Wesley Lawhorn said.

All collected razors will be donated to Twin City Mission.

