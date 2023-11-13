Women’s Golf Signs No. 2 Prospect in 2024 Signing Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the signing of No. 2 ranked golfer in the 2024 signing class Vanessa Borovilos on Monday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Vanessa and her family to Aggieland,” Chadwell said. “Vanessa provides a wealth of experience from around the world and a tireless work ethic. She is a key piece in keeping our program relevant on the National stage. She represents Team Canada all around the globe and I know she will carry that same pride as an Aggie!”

Borovilos is the No. 4 overall and No. 2 golfer in the 2024 class, according to the Golfweek.com ranking. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native is also ranked No. 200 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The incoming freshman has claimed 10 top-10 finishes and one victory over the last two years. Borovilos came in fourth at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship (Aug. 4, 2023) where she shot 4-under 284. She also locked in fourth place at the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational (Jan. 17, 2023), firing an 8-under 208 for the top-five finish.

The Canadian won the NextGen Selection Camp (Sept. 10, 2023) where she turned in a 14-under 202 and won the tournament by three strokes. Borovilos was also part of golf history for her home country, helping win the first ever World Junior Girls Golf Championship for Canada. The Aggie shot 3-over 291 at Worlds which catapulted Team Canada to a one-shot victory over Korea.

