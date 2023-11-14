Aggies Face Old SWC Rival SMU Mustangs in Dallas

DALLAS – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (2-0) renews its rivalry with old Southwest Conference foe SMU (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum.

Since the demise of the SWC in 1996, the two teams have faced off just four times, including last year when the Aggies prevailed 83-64 on the strength of a 23-point, 5 rebound performance from Henry Coleman III.

It’s the Aggies’ first trip to Moody Coliseum since Nov. 16, 2009 when 20-point nights from Donald Sloan and Derrick Roland propelled the Maroon & White to a 80-68 victory.

SMU is one of Texas A&M’s most-played opponents with 179 previous meetings. The Mustangs hold a narrow 91-88 lead in the series that dates back to the first meeting in 1918-19, but the Aggies have won eight of the last 11 matchups with the Ponies.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be streamed by ESPN+ with John Liddle (play-by-play) and Brian Burton (color) on the call.

RARE ROAD DOUBLE DIP

The SMU matchup is the second half of a rare instance of the Aggies playing consecutive road games in non-conference play. The last time the Aggies played back-to-back true road games in non-conference was 2003-04 at Houston (L, 70-61 on 12/27) and at ULM (W, 75-67 on 1/3).

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

Andersson Garcia’s 13 rebounds off the bench vs. OSU were the most by an Aggie reserve in more than a decade since Bryan Davis pulled down 14 boards against Kent State on Nov. 29, 2008.

Henry Coleman III tallied his 11th career double-double against Ohio State, but his first 20/10 double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aggies’ 73-66 win over Ohio State on 11/10 was just the second true road game against a non-conference Power 5 team during the Buzz Williams era of Aggie basketball. The other was a 83-73 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon on Dec. 18, 2021.

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH

A win over SMU would move Buzz Williams into sole possession of No. 6 on Texas A&M’s coaching wins list (currently tied with Tony Barone (1991-98)).

Tyrece Radford’s next rebound will be No. 750 and he needs 27 points to reach 1,500.

Wade Taylor IV is 62 points away from joining the 1,000-point club.

Henry Coleman III needs 13 points to reach 800 and 11 rebounds to reach 500.

PLAYER STORYLINES A-to-Z

Jace Carter was one of four players nationally and the lone MVC player to average more than 16.0 points while also totaling more than 50 steals and 200 rebounds last season for Illinois-Chicago.

Rob Dockery is the first player in school history to wear jersey #9 after the NCAA adjusted its mandate on jerseys allow players to wear 0-99 last summer.

Henry Coleman was recently named the Chair of the SEC Basketball Leadership Council for the second straight year.

Andersson Garcia was the Aggies’ bench leader in points (105), offensive, defensive and total rebounds, steals (20) and FTs made and attempted (35-of-49)

Hayden Hefner had a team-best 17 3-pointers among the Aggies’ bench players last season and poured in a career-high 19 points in the 2023-24 season-opener vs. TAMU-Commerce.

Eli Lawrence led MTSU to a 74-70 win over Final Four participant FAU last season with 13 points, including scoring the game’s final three points on free throws.

At UMass last year, Wildens Leveque set a tournament record with five blocks vs. Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. While at South Carolina, Leveque helped the Gamecocks to a 4-0 mark against the Aggies.

Among SEC bench players that averaged less than 15 minutes per game last year, Manny Obaseki ranked as the No. 2 scorer with 5.2 points per game.

Dating back to his redshirt freshman season at Virginia Tech, Tyrece Radford has started 107 consecutive games. For his collegiate career, Radford has started 124 of 127 possible games. Only South Carolina’s Talon Cooper (128) has played more games than Radford among active SEC players.

Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV was one of three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts last season. From his freshman to sophomore season, he improved his scoring average from 8.2 to 16.5.