Brazos County Health District hosting monthly maternal, child health emergency classes

Brazos County Health District hosting monthly maternal and child health emergency classes(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District will offer monthly maternal and child health emergency classes starting this weekend.

The first class will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will receive a backpack with emergency supplies.

To reserve your spot, email your name and phone number to BJeffers@brazoscountytx.gov.

