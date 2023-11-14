Brazos County Health District hosting monthly maternal, child health emergency classes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District will offer monthly maternal and child health emergency classes starting this weekend.

The first class will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will receive a backpack with emergency supplies.

To reserve your spot, email your name and phone number to BJeffers@brazoscountytx.gov.

