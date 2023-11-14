Bryan High School CTE students battle in the cupcake wars finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High students faced off in the Cupcake Wars finale Tuesday.

Over the last few weeks, several teams have been making deserts for judges in an elimination-style competition.

Students were judged on several factors including design and presentation.

“We have made maybe 20 to 30 cupcakes over the past four weeks,” said junior, Taliyah Brown.

Several groups chose to incorporate holiday themes in Tuesday’s competition, using chocolate and candy to make designs.

“It’s very fun and interesting but it expands your mind to become better at baking cupcakes,” added Brown

Organizers for the Cupcake Wars say they hope to expand the event next year and include other high schools in the district.

