Burleson County hiring event happening Wednesday

There will be over 15 businesses from around the Brazos Valley at the event
There will be over 15 businesses from around the Brazos Valley at the event
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Attention Burleson County residents. Looking for a career?

The Burleson County Economic Development Council and Chamber of Commerce are hosting a hiring event for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Over 15 businesses from the Brazos Valley will be participating. There will be door prizes and “swag bags” for attendees as well as free lunches for the first 50 job seekers who arrive.

It’s happening at the Caldwell Civic Center at 103 TX-21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information contact Susan B. Mott at 979-567-0000.

