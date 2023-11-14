Burleson County hiring event happening Wednesday

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Attention Burleson County residents. Looking for a career?

The Burleson County Economic Development Council and Chamber of Commerce are hosting a hiring event for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Over 15 businesses from the Brazos Valley will be participating. There will be door prizes and “swag bags” for attendees as well as free lunches for the first 50 job seekers who arrive.

It’s happening at the Caldwell Civic Center at 103 TX-21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information contact Susan B. Mott at 979-567-0000.

