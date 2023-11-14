Burleson County to host Central Texas Ranch Gathering
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - From estate planning to pond management, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Burleson County is offering an informative event for area landowners and producers.
Central Texas Ranch Gathering is Friday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burleson the County Expo in Caldwell.
Sessions will include:
- Tax valuation
- Wildlife vs. Ag vs. Bees
- Keys to estate planning
- Wildlife management
- Pasture management - preparing winter pastures and drought recovery
- Pond Management - vegetation control and stocking methods
- Livestock Production - lamb and goats as an alternative to cattle
The cost to attend is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch.
Contact the Burleson County Extension Office at 979-567-2308 to register or find them on Facebook.
