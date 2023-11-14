Burleson County to host Central Texas Ranch Gathering

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - From estate planning to pond management, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Burleson County is offering an informative event for area landowners and producers.

Central Texas Ranch Gathering is Friday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burleson the County Expo in Caldwell.

Sessions will include:

Tax valuation

Wildlife vs. Ag vs. Bees

Keys to estate planning

Wildlife management

Pasture management - preparing winter pastures and drought recovery

Pond Management - vegetation control and stocking methods

Livestock Production - lamb and goats as an alternative to cattle

The cost to attend is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch.

Contact the Burleson County Extension Office at 979-567-2308 to register or find them on Facebook.

