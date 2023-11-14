College Station man arrested on child pornography charges

Clinton Harnden will be held without bail in Houston until a hearing on Thursday
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is being temporarily held without bail in Houston on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Clinton Harnden was arrested by the FBI at his home in College Station on Saturday and was detained through the weekend at the Brazos County Jail.

FBI agents transferred Harnden to Houston on Monday morning for an initial magistration in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho ordered Harnden to be detained until a preliminary exam and detention hearing on Thursday morning, finding that he may flee or pose a danger to another person or the community. A public defender was also appointed to represent Harnden.

Harnden’s arrest affidavit says the FBI became aware of Harnden’s possession of child sexual abuse material though evidence in a related case in Michigan. The affidavit alleges he received the material through conversations on the instant messaging applications Whatsapp and Wickr, as well as the social network Snapchat, and possessed multiple images depicting child sexual assault.

Online profiles show Handen was employed at Texas A&M University and previously served as Athletic Director at St. Michael’s Episcopal School.

