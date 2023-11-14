College Station Police hosts toy drive and Blue Santa breakfast

The community is encouraged to donate new toys at CSPD and City Hall
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department.

Breakfast with Blue Santa is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at CSPD, 800 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station.

The entire family is invited to enjoy donuts, milk, juice, and a portrait with Santa.

This event is free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids 12 and under will receive a present while supplies last.

The community is encouraged to drop off a new toys to be distributed at Breakfast with Blue Santa. There are donations boxes at the College Station Police Department and College Station City Hall.

For more information, call 979-764-3600 or visit Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M Interim President Mark Welsh will get nod to keep permanent position
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Each year, these gifts help The Association provide support to Texas A&M and its current and...
Support students, scholarships, traditions through Pass It Back Day
The three adoptions were celebrated with the 40 others that happened in Brazos County this year.
Three families start new journeys at Brazos County Adoption Day
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Participate in a Class Challenge during Pass It Back Day
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - November 14