College Station Police hosts toy drive and Blue Santa breakfast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department.

Breakfast with Blue Santa is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at CSPD, 800 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station.

The entire family is invited to enjoy donuts, milk, juice, and a portrait with Santa.

This event is free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids 12 and under will receive a present while supplies last.

The community is encouraged to drop off a new toys to be distributed at Breakfast with Blue Santa. There are donations boxes at the College Station Police Department and College Station City Hall.

For more information, call 979-764-3600 or visit Facebook.

