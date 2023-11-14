Final donation amount announced at the Celebration of Community Philanthropy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley is helping the community celebrate National Philanthropy Week and the money raised for local nonprofits at the fifth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day.

The big celebration was hosted by The Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Bush School of Government and Public Service and Amazon Prime Air. The organization celebrated the money raised for local nonprofits through Brazos Valley GIves and announced the final dollar amount raised in donations. With the addition of incentives and prizes for nonprofit organizations at the event the total collected in October jumped from $1.2 million to over $1.4 million.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long event with one final day of giving that everyone is invited to take part in, according to the Brazos Valley Gives Website. Their goal is to offer the community a space to support local nonprofits so that everyone can take part in philanthropy efforts in the Brazos Valley.

The final day of giving was held on October 17, when a total of 4,421 donations were made to 168 organizations.

“We are super excited because we have 1,432,000 reasons to be happy tonight and we’ve got over 150 ecstatic nonprofits,” Julie Porter, Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, said.

“We had a lot of surprises. We had a lot of extra donations that came in and we had over $53,000 in sponsors throughout our community and that’s what led to this greater number than even when that ticker stops on October 17th, Brazos Valley Gives Day,” Molly Watson, Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, said.

This year was the 5th annual year for the giving event, with hopes for more giving within the community in the future.

For more information or to donate to various local fundraisers, you can visit the Brazos Valley Gives Website here.

