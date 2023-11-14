Hit the links with Junior Achievement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Friday is a chance to hit the links, albeit miniature ones, and help support a good cause.

Junior Achievement is putting on “Shot in the Dark,” a putt-putt tournament.

“It will be at Big Shots, there will be an 18-hole putt-putt tournament. We’ll have live music, fajita dinner, drinks, and raffles,” said Tyler Smith, the President of Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley.

The event is Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

