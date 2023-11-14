Hit the links with Junior Achievement
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Friday is a chance to hit the links, albeit miniature ones, and help support a good cause.
Junior Achievement is putting on “Shot in the Dark,” a putt-putt tournament.
“It will be at Big Shots, there will be an 18-hole putt-putt tournament. We’ll have live music, fajita dinner, drinks, and raffles,” said Tyler Smith, the President of Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley.
The event is Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.