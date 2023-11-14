How to get involved with Pass it Back Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Association of Former Students is gearing up for another Pass it Back Day, the annual day of giving. The day is all about keeping the treasured traditions of Texas A&M alive.

Scot Walker, Vice President of Communications at the Association of Former Students, joined us on First News at Four to discuss the differences this day makes every year.

“We are always working to identify who needs help, what programs on campus need help. Academics, scholarships, student loan funds, all sorts of things that we do to help the students on campus,” said Walker.

You can watch the full interview in the player above and find out more about Pass it Back Day here.

