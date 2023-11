BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A major internet outage is affecting the area, including KBTX. Our newscasts are experiencing technical difficulties.

We are aware of the issues and our engineers are working towards a solution. At this time KBTX is on air but there could be interruptions.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for tuning in.

