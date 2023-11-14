Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse

By Katherine Griffith
Nov. 14, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced a man to two years in state jail Tuesday for credit card abuse.

A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse the day before.

In June 2022, Bollin stole a credit card from his then-employer, Rock-Crete Foam Insulators. He then used the card at numerous businesses in Brazos and Grimes Counties. During his spending spree, Bollin charged over $2,600 to the card. He purchased things like ammunition and other various parts of firearms with the card.

According to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s office, Bollin refused court-appointed counsel and chose to represent himself. They say he believed the U.S. and State laws did not apply to him. “The defendant’s behavior during the trial prompted Judge Hawthorne to threaten him with contempt of court when the defendant repeatedly refused to show the jury proper respect by standing when they entered the courtroom.”

In addition to his two-year sentence, Bollin will also have to pay $5,000 for each count, totaling $20,000.

2 years is the maximum allowable sentence under Texas law for these charges.

“Individuals like the defendant value their perceived individual rights above the rights of others,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Hebert said. “No person has the right to steal from their employer and anyone doing so in Brazos County will be prosecuted and sentenced accordingly.”

