A look back at Brazos Valley rain totals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last Thursday kicked off a more active wet weather pattern for the Brazos Valley. The gloomy, drippy, drizzly, and downright dismal weather stuck around through the weekend and most of Monday as well. Let’s take a look back at just how much of the wet stuff fell over the last 5 days.

This whole weather pattern kicked off with a very fall-like cold front that swung through the state of Texas and arrived to the Brazos Valley last Thursday afternoon. As that slow-moving front sagged south, temperatures gradually fell and rainfall filled in behind. It was not a constant, heavy rain instead most of the area saw relatively consistent drizzle with pockets of light to moderate rainfall.

Below are a list of rain totals from weather watchers across the Brazos Valley from Thursday-Friday:

South Brazos County (South Nantucket) : 0.90″

Steep Hollow: 0.50″

Carlos: 0.62″

Wellborn: 0.03″

That soggy and cool weather stuck around into Friday as well, with a constant mist falling all through the evening. While it didn’t leave much in the way of measurable rainfall behind, it made for a damp day.

Most of the Brazos Valley was spared from rainfall on Saturday, allowing for most Veteran’s Day activities to go along as planned. Sunday was a different story. Off and on periods of light to moderate rain and drizzle passed overhead pretty much throughout the entire day and even into early Monday for some.

Sunday - Monday morning rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley.#bcstx doubled the measured rain for the month, adding another 0.35" overnight.



November currently checks in with 0.72" at Easterwood Airport. 0.82" BEHIND for month-to-date rain pic.twitter.com/r88bX1JHfr — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) November 13, 2023

While all of this rainfall is much needed, it is not quite enough to make up for the deficit the Brazos Valley finds itself in. For the year, College Station is shy of the average by just under 9.5″. To completely erase the drought conditions in place, we would need to see 3″-6″ over the next 4 weeks. While we do have rain in the forecast, it is not drought-ending in nature. However, every little bit helps!

The Brazos Valley is still in a hefty rainfall deficit, needing 3"-6" in the next month to eradicate all drought conditions. (KBTX)

