Support students, scholarships, traditions through Pass It Back Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Association of Former Students’ annual 24-hour day of giving has started. Tuesday is the 8th Annual Pass It Back Day, which is set aside to show the power of the Aggie Network.

The goal is for 2,800 people to give. Donors can be current students, former students and anyone who simply loves Texas A&M.

The funds received from the initiative serve current and former students in a variety of ways.

It helps support orientation camps like Howdy Camp and Fish Camp, student organizations and scholarships. The Association also uses the initiative to support A&M Clubs around the world, constituent networks and traditions like Muster.

“We do a lot of great work at the Association, and the best way to look at that is we like to say we support Aggies from ‘howdy to here,’” The Association’s marketing director Randy Reyes said.

Allison Seibert, The Association of Former Students vice president, received a scholarship from the Association when she was in school and said it’s had a lasting impact on her.

“It’s been life-changing, so the impact is across the entire Aggie Network,” Seibert said.

To make the day fun, the Association has set up several challenges for Aggies to be part of, which can be seen below.

Student Century Club Challenge: Sponsor a student veteran, members of Maroon Out, the Ross Volunteers and the Singing Cadets. For every student sponsored, a donor will sponsor an additional student.

Geographic Challenge: $250 in matching funds will be given for every state with a minimum gift of $100. The goal is for funds to be given from all 50 states.

Class Challenge: The top two classes with the highest revenue raised by 5 p.m. will be matched.

Young Alumni Challenge: Young alumni classes with the highest number of donors by 9 p.m. will have matching funds added to the total class contribution.

A&M Club Challenge: The A&M Club with the highest revenue raised by 8 p.m. will have matching funds added to the total contribution.

Constituent Network Challenge: The Constituent Network with the highest revenue raised by 8 p.m. will have matching funds added to its total contribution.

Even a small donation will make an impact, according to marketing coordinator Lexie Hudson.

In 2022, $691,181 was raised on Pass It Back Day. That was the culmination of gifts from 6,139 donors.

The 1980 and 1993 classes led the Class Challenge leaderboard, and the class of 2018 led the Young Alumni Challenge.

