TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of Correctional Officer Jovian Motley.(Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELADY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced the death of an officer Tuesday.

The correctional officer, Jovian Motley, 27, lost his life in the line of duty on Monday, November 13, 2023, while serving at the Wainwright Unit in Houston County, according to TDCJ. Motley joined the agency in October 2022.

“Officer Motley was a hero who tragically died while protecting his fellow officers and the public,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “His courage and dedication will forever be remembered. We are praying for his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Motley was assisting other officers in restraining an inmate at the prison when he died.

“Officer Motley demonstrated unwavering commitment to serving his community and gave his life for others,” Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Eric Nichols said. “His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the bravery exhibited every day by the men and women in corrections. He will never be forgotten.”

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the incident. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the agency told KBTX it will not be releasing any further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M Interim President Mark Welsh will get nod to keep permanent position

Latest News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Several challenges being hosted on Pass It Back Day
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
The Association of Former Students hoping to have 2,800 donors on Pass It Back Day
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Support students, scholarships, traditions through Pass It Back Day
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Pass It Back Day has begun