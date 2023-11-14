Three families start new journeys at Brazos County Adoption Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday marked the start of new journeys for three families. It was Brazos County Adoption Day, and five children officially joined three families through foster care adoption.

The Department of Family & Protective Services, Voices for Children, CASA, members of the legal community and other local nonprofits celebrated these families.

The Reeds started their journey two years ago when Melvin Reed and Catrina Reed received unexpected calls that five nieces and nephews and one of their half-brothers were in need of a home.

The intention was for the Reeds to temporality foster the six, but that wasn’t the case for one.

Fred McLaurin entered his aunt and uncle’s home in November 2021 with his half-brother. He had never met his uncle and aunt before then.

“I grew up in a single-parent household,” McLaurin said. “I was living with my mom at one point and then I got taken from my mom and went to my dad. They were divorced when I was born, so I never experienced a double-parent household.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The 15-year-old grew up around drug use, which factored in him being placed in the foster care system.

“When he first came, you could definitely tell that there was a lot of emotional brokenness there,” Melvin Reed said.

Although, it didn’t take long for McLaurin to embrace his family.

“He began to open up, again, open up to Uncle Melvin,” Catrina Reed said. “Uncle Melvin will get in, you know, he’ll continue to tap on that door until you open up.”

The Reeds started the adoption process in 2022 after McLaurin’s other siblings returned with family. This decision changed McLaurin’s life forever.

“I’m excited about my future,” McLaurin said. “I’m excited to spend my life with them.”

McLaurin’s future beyond adoption day also looks bright.

“I actually have more dreams about how to grow myself and have dreams to start a therapy business to help people,” McLaurin said.

Another family that made things official Monday is the Trans. Alex Tran and his wife adopted three children.

”I just am very emotional with looking at the kids and just being able to call them mine is a very special feeling,” Tran said.

They’ve been on the journey of adoption for over two years. Tran said he’s excited to travel and make new memories as a family.

“We’re looking forward to having their last names changed,” Tran said. “I think that’s going to make us closer, just knowing that it’s one unit, the Tran family.”

In addition to the five adoptions celebrated Monday, 40 other kids have been adopted this year in Brazos County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.