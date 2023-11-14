Tony Jarod-Eddie Promoted To On The Field Assistant Coach

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Former Texas A&M and NFL football player Tony Jerod-Eddie was promoted from defensive analyst to on the field assistant football coach today by Aggie interim head coach Elijah Robinson to get the Texas A&M football staff to 10 assistants. Jerod-Eddie will assist with the defensive line.

“Tony is not only a bright young coach, he’s an Aggie and can help us through this transition,” Coach Robinson said. “The players love and respect him, and he will do an excellent job.”

Jerod-Eddie came to Texas A&M from DeSoto High School and lettered as a defensive lineman for four years (2008-11), earning All-Big 12 honors his senior season. He signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2012 NFL Draft and played for the club from 2012-2016. He spent some time working with the Denver Broncos organization before returning to Aggieland to work with Aggie assistant coaches Terry Price and Elijah Robinson in 2020.

