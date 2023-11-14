Treat of the Day: West Texas A&M University win Tyson International Competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The West Texas A&M Meat Judging Team are National Champions, winning the Tyson International Contest on Sunday.

The buffs took first place in four categories, en route to their first national championship in school history.

The trophy stays within the University System because Texas A&M was the National Champs last year.

Congratulations to everyone involved.

