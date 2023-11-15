Be the light for a Ronald McDonald family in the 2023 holiday season

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love, support, and some holiday magic.

That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”

“Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign to help families with hospitalized children.

“We try to illuminate all of our programs for those families that are in the hospital, especially during the holiday season,” said Senior Development Manager Tanner Williams.

There are different recognition benefits based on your donation amount.

For example, for a donation between $250-$499, your name or logo will be featured on an ornament displayed on the RMHC CTX holiday trees in the Ronald McDonald House, or in a Ronald McDonald Family Room.

“When they walk into our family room and they see a Christmas tree they’re like ‘oh my God okay we get to have some resemblance of the holiday season’,” added Tanner.

Williams said his goal this year is to get enough donations to illuminate the perimeter fence around the organization’s family room at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher

Latest News

Kyle Heis and his classmates are working on a Service Learning Project for their Comm 210 class.
Texas A&M students aim to expand Arts Council’s reach in the community
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - VOD - Arts Council
Be the Light
be the light
Celebrate National Pickle Day with The Pickle Witch
Celebrate National Pickle Day with The Pickle Witch