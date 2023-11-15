Be the light for a Ronald McDonald family in the 2023 holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love, support, and some holiday magic.

That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”

“Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign to help families with hospitalized children.

“We try to illuminate all of our programs for those families that are in the hospital, especially during the holiday season,” said Senior Development Manager Tanner Williams.

There are different recognition benefits based on your donation amount.

For example, for a donation between $250-$499, your name or logo will be featured on an ornament displayed on the RMHC CTX holiday trees in the Ronald McDonald House, or in a Ronald McDonald Family Room.

“When they walk into our family room and they see a Christmas tree they’re like ‘oh my God okay we get to have some resemblance of the holiday season’,” added Tanner.

Williams said his goal this year is to get enough donations to illuminate the perimeter fence around the organization’s family room at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.