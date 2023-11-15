Bryan and College Station ISD alumni prepare for annual toy drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alumni from Bryan and College Station ISDs are getting ready for their annual “Home for the Holidays Hometown Throwdown” toy drive.

The toy drive is held in partnership with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Adopt a Family, bringing holiday joy to children in need. The alumni will be officially donating the toys they collect on Dec. 11.

Giving kicks off Nov. 22 at Yesterday’s Bar and Grill with an alumni gathering.

Organizer and Bryan High alumni Sandra Dean said it means a lot to give back to her hometown.

“This is where we’re from. This is our community. This is our home, you know, so of course we all want to give back. We want to help each other,” Dean said.

You can bring donations to Yesterday’s Bar and Grill, Smitty K’s, Joe’s Place, and Holleman Tavern until Dec. 10. Toys should be unwrapped, but in their original packaging.

