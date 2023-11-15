Bryan Lady Vikings stay perfect on the season following 74-45 win over Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking basketball team got a game high 32 points from Taler Thornton and 15 points from Avery Archer as they beat Rudder Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Rudder was led in scoring by Alaina Hill who had 11 points.

Bryan (4-0) will head to the Pflugerville Tournament that starts on November 16th, while Rudder (2-1) will pack their bags and participate in the Alvin ISD Tournament starting on November 16th too.

