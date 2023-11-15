Celebrate National Pickle Day with The Pickle Witch

Celebrate National Pickle Day with The Pickle Witch
Celebrate National Pickle Day with The Pickle Witch(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big dill for pickle enthusiasts everywhere.

National Pickle Day celebrates all the different types of pickles we enjoy eating.

Bryan business owner Haley Richardson, better known as The Pickle Witch, has made a living by selling pickles at farmers’ markets and events across the area.

Richardson says she has sold over 11,000 pounds of produce since she first started her business.

“I’m a gal that likes to play around so when I show up, I understand that audience can meet me there, and I was definitely stoked when I found it from the community,” Richardson said.

The Pickle Witch will be Christmas At The Farmers’ Market on Dec. 1 and 2 before going on hiatus in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

With more than 50 kids on the waitlist, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley launched...
Change a child’s life by becoming a Big Brother or Sister
Long Way Home Adoptables
Pet of the Week: Meet this litter of chihuahua puppies
Plexaderm is easy and simple to use.
Look and feel your best with Plexaderm®
Feast of Carols
Sing along to Christmas classics at Feast of Carols 2023