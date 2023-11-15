Change a child’s life by becoming a Big Brother or Sister

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You have the power to change a child’s life.

With more than 50 kids on the waitlist, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley launched the “30 Mentors in 30 Days” Campaign.

If you’re ready to be a mentor, start by reading through the requirements here.

After reading, if you decide to continue with BBBS, complete and submit the application and match preference forms.

Next, you’ll schedule an interview. This step gives the BBBS staff a chance to get to know you and see which Littles would match well with you.

Then, to make sure your experience runs as smoothly as possible you will train with the BBBS staff.

Once you’ve completed training, you will be able to meet with your Little.

If you want to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters before becoming a mentor, stop by the Volunteer Information Session on Thursday, November 16 at the BBBS Offices.

