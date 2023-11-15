CSISD leaders discuss future bond proposal, following failed athletic packages

Leaders say this might be the perfect time to go back to the drawing board on athletic proposals.
Leaders say this might be the perfect time to go back to the drawing board on athletic proposals.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD leaders are weighing options for another bond, just over one week after voters approved half of the bonds proposed by the district for 2023.

Leaders say this might be the perfect time to go back to the drawing board on athletic proposals. These two proposals failed by just over 50% of the vote on November 7. The two that passed had overwhelming support, with over 60% of voters approving the packages.

“We were talking about with you know, 500 votes. Where we live here in College Station, I mean, call it pennies on the dollar, whatever you want to say, but it is a small number. So there is a good part of the community that says yes, we need it. There’s a good part of the community that said no we don’t see a need right now,” College Station ISD Board of Trustees President, Jeff Horak, said. “Even though we had two failed bonds we still have the needs there and so that’s the next step for us.”

These two bonds were for improvements to athletic training facilities, plus football, baseball and softball complex upgrades. But, during the board meeting Tuesday night, leaders pointed out that statewide, athletic initiatives had a hard time in front of voters.

“Athletic bonds, anything having to do with athletics that are not core curriculum like Dr. Harkrider said, they’re passing at about 36% and that’s a tough hurdle to get over,” Horak said.

This is where Hoark says it might be time to get back to the district’s messaging about how athletics fit into a good education, and the district as a whole.

“[Extracurriculars] kind of round out the well-rounded student and teaches them about teamwork and dedication and responsibility and things like that. So when you take that aspect of it, that’s the need of it and we need to kind of take that in, understand where we could be headed and why we need it now,” he said.

It is unclear this early how soon residents could see another College Station bond show up on ballots.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Mrs. Serrano’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Mrs. Serrano’s class
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year on...
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Junior League’s Charity Ball
More than 20 designers have created unique tablescapes that tell different stories.
Find holiday inspiration at Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek
Daily Pledge- Rock Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Pierdolla’s class
Daily Pledge- Rock Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Pierdolla’s class