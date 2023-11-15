CSISD may consider calling for another bond election next year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In a workshop Tuesday, College Station ISD Superintendent Tim Harkrider suggested he’d like to ask voters again to pass bonds to help support new athletic facilities in the school district.

“Those needs are still there,” he said to school board members. “It’s just a tough market. There were 65 failed propositions in the state, 31 of those dealt with athletics or Fine Arts or natatoriums. So it’s not just a College Station issue. It is trying to get anything outside of just classroom core instruction stuff passed that is difficult right now.”

Harkrider said he’ll ask the planning committee to meet again in January to look at suggestions and come up with a plan to possibly seek another bond election in May of 2024.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum with the school district and with the support of public education here in College Station ISD, I think we need to go out and get it,” he said.

The two bonds that were successfully passed on November 7th were more focused on educational, security and technology needs on all campuses.

Together, A & B are the most expensive bond packages approved in the district’s history.

Both bonds associated with athletics that were voted down Tuesday night would have also increased taxes. Each failed by less than a thousand votes.

“It’s definitely gettable,” said Harkrider.

