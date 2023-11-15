Dance the night away and help those in need with Health for All

(KBTX)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health for All is hosting Dancing for the Health of It early next year.

This year’s theme is “The Greatest Show on Earth”.

The work at Health for All is meant to help those who need healthcare and make too much for government assistance, but not enough to be able to afford their healthcare.

Dickey describes the organization as a local Doctors without Borders.

They are still in need of sponsors, and every single dollar goes to help the mission of Health for All.

The event takes place on Feb. 3, 2024.

You can find more about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Bryan and College Station ISD alumni prepare for annual toy drive
Bryan and College Station ISD alumni prepare for annual toy drive
(Source: Mr. Gatti's Pizza)
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza coming to College Station
Tuesday Evening Weather Update (11/14)
The Texas A&M Police Department is showing off its new rides.
Texas A&M police adds motorcycles to its fleet