Dance the night away and help those in need with Health for All

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health for All is hosting Dancing for the Health of It early next year.

This year’s theme is “The Greatest Show on Earth”.

The work at Health for All is meant to help those who need healthcare and make too much for government assistance, but not enough to be able to afford their healthcare.

Dickey describes the organization as a local Doctors without Borders.

They are still in need of sponsors, and every single dollar goes to help the mission of Health for All.

The event takes place on Feb. 3, 2024.

You can find more about the event here.

