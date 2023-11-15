Find holiday inspiration at Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Woman’s Club of Bryan/College Station is making it easy to get in the holiday spirit.

The organization is hosting its 4th Annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek Wednesday and Thursday at The Woman’s Club in Bryan.

More than 20 designers created unique tablescapes that tell different stories. A majority of the tables feature a variety of items including family heirlooms, personal treasures collected over the years and other unique finds.

You can get a look at some and meet the designers behind them below.

Jennifer Satterfield

Jennifer Satterfield’s tablescape theme is “Christmas with Laura Ashley.” The table features dinnerware from the brand along with a linen tablecloth that mimics the headliner in her 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Some other elements the hospitality expert and creator of Growing Up Texas displayed are napkins with hand stitching and a floral arrangement.

Satterfield worked with local artists and vendors to bring her vision to life.

“It was really great to be able to bring all of those elements to this tablescape design,” Satterfield said.

Korey Brewer

Tablescape first-timer Korey Brewer created a display that reflects personal and family memories. Her table theme is “Prancing into the ‘Holley’ Days.”

The owner of Holley’s Home Interiors drew inspiration from reindeer and has antler pedestals holding up floral arrangements on the table. Another touch that brings in the reindeer theme is the napkins. Each has Bible verses that mention deer.

Brewer’s table also features her wedding China and magnolias that serve as an ode to her family in Mississippi.

“When I go back and see the family, I always see the magnolia trees so that was something I definitely wanted to incorporate,” Brewer said.

Veronica Fly & Cheyenne Castilleja

The mother-daughter duo behind Dirt Road Rustics, Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja, designed this year’s stage display. The theme is “The Reason for the Season.”

It features both a table-sized nativity scene and a larger one that’s surrounded by Christmas trees.

The two said they wanted to use the space to honor Jesus and highlight special moments their family has shared.

“Going as a little girl to go see lights all the time with the family was always one of our best memories,” Castilleja said.

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek is happening Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here or at the door.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s philanthropic efforts.

