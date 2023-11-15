Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Junior League’s Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan.

The theme of this year’s gala is “There’s No Place Like Home”, a tribute to The Wizard of Oz.

There will be a dinner, dance, program, live and silent auction, and raffle.

Proceeds from the Junior League’s Charity Ball directly impact our local community through their signature projects Stuff the Bus and Load the Locker, community grants program, and college scholarships.

You can purchase tickets and raffle tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.