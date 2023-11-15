Grab a sweet treat to celebrate National Bundt Cake Day

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes in College Station on Wednesday, November 15 to celebrate National Bundt Cake Day!

You can choose from Bundtlet Towers, Decorated Cakes, and other one-of-a-kind gifts.

Our local Nothing Bundt Cakes is a full bakery, where everything is made and decorated by hand.

National Bundt Cake Day comes just in time to grab your favorite sweet treats for the holiday season.

They have cakes for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and various other holiday celebrations.

With plates, napkins, and decorations galore, you can consider Nothing Bundt Cakes in College Station a one-stop-shop.

Check out your holiday cake options in the video below.

