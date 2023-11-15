Iola volleyball preparing for 13th state tournament

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team is gearing up for their 13th state tournament appearance in program history when they take on Schulenburg in the semifinals.

The Lady Bulldogs have 3 state championships (2015, 2016, 2020). In their last trip to the state tournament, they won it all back in 2020.

Iola has a 49-1 record this year with their lone loss coming to a 6A team (Willis). The top-ranked team in Class 2A swept all of their playoff opponents until the regional finals where they beat the second-ranked team, Leon, in 5 sets.

”We’re really, really proud of how the kids performed on Saturday,” head coach Jamie McDougald exclaimed. “It was a really rough game and we knew going in we were probably going to have to play Leon and it would be a monumental task to get by them. Our kids just stepped up and did an awesome job, and we’re very, very proud of how they performed. We’re very excited to be going to Garland,” McDougald added.

“It’s been a long road for the last three years trying to make it,” said senior Abree Raley. “It just feels good that we can finally be there and put all the haters down and prove ourselves,” Raley added.

“If other people were talking, they’d be like how did you make it to state with nine people and you’re all below 5′10″,” senior Lindsey Gooch said. “But I think it’s just our dedication and hard work. Going to state is a really good feeling,” Gooch added.

Iola will play Schulenburg in the Class 2A state semifinals on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The winner advances to the finals on Friday.

