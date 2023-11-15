Layden Robinson reflects on Jimbo Fisher coaching change

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson warms up before a game at Ole Miss.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson warms up before a game at Ole Miss.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since Jimbo Fisher’s firing. He said the news came as a shock and surprise him and the rest of the team.

The team found out about the firing on social media Sunday morning before the already scheduled team meeting. He didn’t think it was real at first, but once more reports kept coming out and the team meeting was moved up.. it all set in.

Also in the meeting, Elijah Robinson was named interim head coach.

Layden said the meeting’s the focus was on brotherhood and coming together during this transition.

“Everybody was surprised by it and everybody was shocked by it,” Layden Robinson said. “But at the end of the day Coach (Fisher) wouldn’t want us to sulk or anything like that. He’ll want us to go get the next win. The mindset of the team is the same mindset we have every week. Do your job, know your responsibility and prepare, prepare, prepare because you never want to not prepare for a team and they shock you.”

Saturday marks Layden Robinson’s final game at Kyle Field. He plans to play in the bowl game.

